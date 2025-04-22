CS Ruku Pledges to Fast‑Track Good Conduct Certificates as Job Seekers Wait in Limbo

For weeks, fresh graduates and seasoned professionals alike have been stranded by months‑long backlogs for their Certificates of Good Conduct—documents essential for landing many jobs. Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku says that’s about to change.

During an unannounced 7:00 am inspection at the Kiambu Huduma Centre in Thika, CS Ruku observed first‑hand the queues of applicants frustrated by sluggish fingerprint‑to‑certificate turnaround.

He vowed to work “hand in glove” with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other agencies to slash current waiting times.

The Certificate of Good Conduct confirms an individual’s criminal record status, but delays of several weeks after fingerprinting have become all too common.

“Employers need these certificates as part of their background checks,” CS Ruku reminded staff, stressing that no Kenyan should miss out on an opportunity because of paperwork bottlenecks.

Looking beyond DCI processes, the Cabinet Secretary floated plans to ease pressure on passport offices as well. “If my proposal gets approval, immigration officers will be stationed at selected Huduma Centres to provide this important service,” he said, noting the growing demand from Kenyans pursuing work and study abroad.

CS Ruku didn’t spare his own team from critique. He warned public servants that failing to meet performance standards would trigger consequences under the law, urging them to foster an environment supportive of both local and international investment.

Despite the seriousness of his message, Ruku took time to commend the Huduma Centre officers for their professionalism. He found them ready at dawn, fielding inquiries from hopeful applicants with patience and courtesy.

The Ministry of Public Service will now coordinate with all relevant departments to roll out these reforms nationwide. Job seekers and travellers will be watching closely as Thika’s fast‑track measures set the stage for smoother, more citizen‑centred services across Kenya.