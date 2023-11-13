In the early days of the internet, there was no such thing as “going viral” (a weird phrase that became popular in the early 2000s). In these formative years of the virtual world, very few people had access to the internet.

Those who did were subject to the technical pitfalls of dial-up connections and the limitations of minimal bandwidths and internet speeds.

Hard as it may be for Generation Z to believe, social media was still not “a thing” for years after the internet started to become more commonplace. Things are different now – very different.

Since the birth of social media, the internet has become much more than an information repository or an online communication tool.

It is now a major global source of both entertainment and social connection, and this latter element is personified in the world of social media.

We have started using social media to connect with each other and to game globally, challenging each other for virtual coins or even real currency.

Whether it’s talking to friends and family in a far-off land, posting pictures showcasing holiday memories, or playing online slots for real money, social media apps and websites are now online destinations that are part of the fabric of the lives of billions.

So, with all the things one can now do on the internet and considering how cluttered, busy, and perhaps even saturated the market is with online ads, how much has online gaming gained from social media?

From the online influencers to those now making a living from eGaming tournaments, it is clear that social media is powerful.

What was once a niche idea and considered the territory of geeks and nerds has now become a global phenomenon.

Billions of gamers now play online, so just how did social media help create this international behemoth and billion-dollar business?

From Twitter To TikTok: Gamers Using Platforms To Grow Global Audiences

I seem to recall that early social media was focused on creating connections on platforms, for instance on Facebook or, for those who remember it, Friends Reunited.

As social media has become more prevalent, however, its uses have grown and it is now used for a veritable profusion of things.

With the dawn of the online influencer age, social media has become both powerful and profitable. Put in the simplest of terms, social media apps and platforms can now create, build, and invoke loyalty from fans and followers.

Take a glance at TikTok or Twitter, or any of the globally used social media platforms, and you will soon come across people with thousands and sometimes millions of followers.

When it comes to the gaming fraternity, these social media influencers are growing global audiences for online games.

This ability to introduce games or online iGaming to millions around the world via the internet has created a new level of awareness that game creators now chase.

Getting a TikTok video of your game being played or showcased can make it go global, and that is not an exaggeration.

Social media’s influence can also be seen in things like trending memes, which are frequently international phenomena.

Much the same way as a global celebrity causes a particular product to sell out when they wear, use, or otherwise endorse it, online social media gamers can introduce people to their game or games of choice.

The effectiveness of this is a testament to their social media power, and to the way that gamers can turn games like Minecraft and Roblox into global phenomena by simply playing or promoting them on social media.

Social media is powerful and in the world of online gaming, it is a tool that companies cannot afford to ignore.

Social Media, Social Game Playing: A Match Made In Heaven

Being social used to mean doing things in person with other people, meeting and socializing, sharing experiences.

Though this still holds true to this day, the online world is now a genuine social space around the globe.

Although social media trends are an ever-shifting tide, one thing is consistent: people love to play games online that bring them together with people from all over the world, in real-time, and sometimes for real prizes.

Whether it is playing online poker against fellow online casino and card playing enthusiasts, trying to outwit and outlive other players in something like Call of Duty, or reaching the top of the league in a global eSports soccer competition, social media is awash with how game playing is a group activity.

Indeed, there are social media accounts dedicated to online gameplay, and with followers all over the world, they are creating a global consciousness.

In conclusion, it seems fair to assert that social media in all its guises remains a potent force for influence.

That is not to say all influence is positive, but in the case of online gaming, it is certainly something that helps unite people, bring them joy and, ultimately, expose them to many of the online gaming experiences that perhaps they would never have been introduced to otherwise.