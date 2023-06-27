Purchase one and get the other for free, 20% off, Black Fridays: the charm of a discount still holds tremendous appeal even in today’s world.

There’s something about the word “sale” that’s irresistible. But what if you could harness the power of the word “sale” without actually using it? Gamification is a new marketing twist utilizing online game concepts to attract and encourage customers to purchase, explore, or shop.

One example of gamification is loyalty programs, where customers earn points or badges for their purchases, creating a sense of achievement and motivating them to continue shopping.

Additionally, there are challenges and competitions, where customers are encouraged to complete tasks or reach specific milestones to unlock rewards or discounts.

Another exciting form of gamification can be found in online poker tournaments and other table games, where players can showcase their skills in competitive gameplay with the chance to win cash prizes in real money or Bitcoin, bonuses, and other rewards offered by the platform itself or sponsors.

For those looking to spice up their campaigns and incorporate gamification into their marketing strategies, welcome to a little marketing secret that could be your next big campaign move.

Understanding Gamification in Marketing

Gamification is a marketing strategy that uses gaming methods to exchange rewards and offers, incentivizing customers and boosting sales.

Typically, it includes pop-ups or other game interactions, such as challenges, offering elements that players can exchange for discounts or rewards.

The games incorporate the following elements: points and brand currency. As customers engage in games, the challenges’ nature encourages them to play for bigger rewards, raising brand awareness, attracting new customers, promoting visibility on social media, and creating a sense of curiosity.

Building an Engaging Gamified Experience

For a better gaming experience, campaigns should identify their customers by conducting an online poll to determine the audience as one of the four types of gamers: Achievers, Explorers, Socializers, and Killers. Each category includes qualities specific to preferences that engage players in joining the game.

When setting goals and objectives, it’s important to factor in the gender and gaming experience of customers, including features like ranks, leaderboards, and VIPs, for additional motivation.

Gamification in Customer Acquisition

Gamification has been shown to influence customer acquisition at higher rates than traditional marketing techniques. When customers join the game, they will be passively introduced to brand qualities, products, and content marketers create to influence customer choice.

By creating a social experience, gamification builds brand awareness and increases loyalty and credibility.

An example of this is Nike, which introduced a fitness app that includes challenges to gamify exercise. Customers can share, track, and set goals while competing with other members and friends.

Another example is the acquisition of travel enthusiasts through gamification when “Foursquare” launched a check-in concept to win rewards and badges.

Driving User-generated Content and Social Sharing

Gamification has become an increasingly popular marketing strategy for creating a social media engagement process.

Users can amplify their accounts by sharing their gaming achievements. Introducing hashtags increases competitiveness and inspires new and existing customers to enter contests for prizes.

Moreover, user-generated content (UGC) provides an authentic experience, as it is posted by real-life members who display their use and opinions of products, unconsciously promoting them through passive, indirect marketing.

Nike, for example, incorporated this strategy into their app campaign, encouraging users to post achievements and share challenges online, which is a perfect example of UGC.

Gamification in Data Collection and Personalization

Like a social media app, when customers participate in a fun gaming experience, they are required to log in and create an account. Customers can choose whether to enter their email, a Google account, or a phone number during this process.

As a result, the company can send personalized notifications and promote their services or products by gathering data from the customer’s browsing history, using AI to create a personalized gamified experience.

In some cases, companies provide valuable free content to users in exchange for their participation.

For example, Exercise.com offers a free subscription that includes access to data, training instructions, and personal trainers. The gamification element is introduced through the app, where users can engage in valuable exercises.

Research has shown that customers who benefit from the gamification experience are willing to pay for premium services and additional products.

Measuring and Analyzing Gamification Campaigns

KPIs are short for Key Performance Indicators. In gamification, they serve as progress indicators within the game, aiming to achieve marketing and user engagement goals. Strategic methods are employed to gather data for analytical statistics, enhance user experience, and improve campaigns.

These measurements can be obtained by calculating the number of logins or actions per user, the percentage of players returning, or the number and percentage of levels and achievements completed by each player.

Such data helps determine the most popular options among customers, assess campaign success, and identify areas for further adjustments.

Another important metric is productivity, which quantifies the number of user activities that contribute to key campaign factors and objectives.

Best Practices and Tips for Successful Gamification Campaigns

One of the keys to making a campaign successful is to keep it real and simple rather than offering difficult challenges. When gamers choose to participate, they prefer lifelike games. For example, the US Army introduced a war simulation game that incorporated the use of virtual guns, allowing the audience to experience combat from a personal perspective.

Young members could visit the military website and learn about enlisting and training programs.

Another effective strategy is investing in a loyalty program, incentivizing customers to spend more on products and services. The program can offer bigger discounts and rewards as customers accumulate more points. Alternatively, accumulated points can be redeemed for future purchases.

Conclusion

Better results come with better knowledge, and marketing becomes fun and enticing.

With a gamified marketing strategy, gaming means reclaiming, and customers and brands become partners in crime. The campaign is built on customer experience, and the customer reward relies on consumers’ consumption.