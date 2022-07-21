A man died by apparent suicide on Tuesday evening after his estranged wife reportedly declined to reunite with him.

The deceased businessman, 63-year-old Iyaz Mukhi, and his wife and mother of two had reportedly separated in September 2021 over domestic issues.

The woman moved out and rented an apartment in the same area along Muthangari Road, Nairobi.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Mukhi visited her estranged wife at Haadi apartments, where he is said to have apologised to her and asked to reconcile.

When she declined, Mukhi, a licensed gun holder, pulled out his Glock pistol and shot himself in the chest.

“When the wife declined to forgive him, he removed his pistol and shot at himself. A glock pistol and one spent cartridge were recovered from the scene,” police said.

The pistol had 12 bullets.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.