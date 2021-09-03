A woman has been charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh200,000 from two students of Kenya Medical Training College who had failed a paper in their final qualification exams.

Sabrina Ahmed Ismael, 40, is alleged to have committed the offence on April 14, 2021. She reportedly presented herself to the two students as a government worker at the Ministry of Education.

According to the police cover report, her intent was to defraud Fatuma Adan Gulia the said amount on the pretext of granting her KMTC final exam qualification.

“On March 3, 2021, she finished her final qualification exams and the results were released on March 29, 2021, where she failed one paper in General Nursing and she was looking for someone who could remark her exam and that of her cousin who failed too,” read the report in part.

In their search for a solution, Sabrina who is known to Fatuma told the pair to pay Ksh100,00 each and have their problem sorted.

On April 14, 2021, Sabrina introduced Fatuma and her cousin to her accomplice, Phoebe Onyango, and a deal was struck and payments made.

The complainant wired Ksh150,000 via MPESA to Sabrina and an additional Ksh50,000 was sent to Phoebe Onyango.

The graduands waited for 3 weeks for the result, but nothing was forthcoming. The accused allegedly refused to refund the money and blocked the complainant.

Sabrina denied the charges before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi. She was released on a cash bail of Ksh30,000 with alternative bond of Ksh50,000.