Earlier this week, the upcoming musician Miss Picasah aka Miss P made damning allegations against Willy Paul accusing him of sexual assault.
Speaking in an interview, Miss P said Willy Paul forced her to have sex with him on several occasions while signed under his record label, Saldido Records. She claimed the sexual assault started as soon as she started her studio sessions with him.
“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don’t know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.
Willy Paul is yet to respond to the allegations as he prepares to release his album.
The controversial musician has, however, cracked the whip on Miss P by deactivating her Instagram account that was being handled by Saldido.
A cross-check of Miss P’s Instagram account brings up a notification stating: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”
This comes after Miss P had indicated that Willy Paul had denied her access to the Instagram account.
“I have never had access to that account, initially I was okay with it …but ilifika point how they were posting my pictures and the caption haikunibamba prompting me to ask for the account to manage it myself and they did not take it well. Sasa hivi sijaitisha ile account and don’t even need it because even if I want it I’m sure they won’t give it to me…right now I have a new account you can follow me there,” said Miss P.
The singer also described Willy Paul as narcissistic.
“He was very protective but in a very weird way…even now I don’t even have a number of anybody mwenye naweza fanya nayeye muziki coz he was not allowing me to have physical interaction with anyone or exchange my contacts,” she said.