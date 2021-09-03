Earlier this week, the upcoming musician Miss Picasah aka Miss P made damning allegations against Willy Paul accusing him of sexual assault.

Speaking in an interview, Miss P said Willy Paul forced her to have sex with him on several occasions while signed under his record label, Saldido Records. She claimed the sexual assault started as soon as she started her studio sessions with him.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don’t know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

Willy Paul is yet to respond to the allegations as he prepares to release his album.

The controversial musician has, however, cracked the whip on Miss P by deactivating her Instagram account that was being handled by Saldido.

A cross-check of Miss P’s Instagram account brings up a notification stating: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

This comes after Miss P had indicated that Willy Paul had denied her access to the Instagram account.