Eric Omondi has supposedly delivered the biggest joke of his career after endorsing the billionaire wheeler-dealer Jimmy Wanjigi for the presidency.

The self-proclaimed President Of Comedy in Africa had kept his fanbase on tenterhooks for weeks over what he said would be a big announcement to be made on September 1.

In a series of short clips, Omondi made it seem like he would be running for office in the next General Election. The comedian even used the tagline ‘FagiaWote’, which appealed to his youthful fans who are fed up with the seasoned political figures in the country.

“GETTING READY TO LEAD A REVOLUTION!!! Did you know 68 Percent of Voters in Kenya are YOUTHS!!! Hawa WAZEEE WAMETUZOEA VIBAYA watajua Hawajui This time Round ni KUBAYAAA!!! SEPTEMBER 1ST TUNAANZA REVOLUTION!!!” Omondi wrote on one of his posts.

In another, he wrote: “VIJANA TIME IMEFIKAA!!!! Kalonzo Musyoka – Joined Active Politics 1985 as MP Kitui North. Musalia Mudavadi – Joined Active Politics 1989 as MP Sabatia. Raila Odinga – Joined Active Politics 1992 as MP for Langata. William Ruto Joined Active politics As Secretariat Kanu YK 1992.”

When the D-day arrived, Eric Omondi delivered the punchline to his joke as his so-called revolution turned out to be an endorsement for Jimmy Wanjigi.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote,” said Omondi in a video.

While the comedian was just doing his job as an influencer, his fans were somewhat disappointed. Eric Omondi instantly became a trending topic on Twitter Kenya as netizens told him off.

Here are some reactions.

Eric Omondi is 40 years old. He’s no longer a youth, per the definition of the law. So he can’t purport to speak on behalf of Kenyan youths. He’s better placed to speak as a career comic, or professional nudist. It is so declassified. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 1, 2021

How much do you think Eric Omondi has been paid for this advert by Jimmy Wanjigi 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/Y2cVvZWAT2 — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) September 1, 2021

I actually took Eric Omondi Serious! All we needed was a legit Young leader to endorse. #FagiaWote is a good campaign but who do we have to represent us! Tusmamishe mtu LEGIT! — noninimgenge2ru (@Noninimgenge2ru) September 1, 2021

When you realize Eric Omondi’s “Fagia Wote!” was just another day in the office for him, and had nothing to do with the perception he was creating. Bills must be paid in this our Nairobi! — KaKa (@karimsuleiman) September 1, 2021

FORCING comedian aka Dead beat sperm donor Eric Omondi faked a Fagia Wote youth agenda campaign ONLY to endorse the Patron of Wash Wash Mr Jimmy Wanjigi, a fake ODM lifetime member who’s masterminded most Kenya ‘s multi billion dollar scandles since Moi’s. Bure KAPSAAA! — Karen Wanjiku HSC (@KarenWanjiku_) September 1, 2021

Unashangaa mbona barabara imefungwa kumbe ni Eric Omondi anarecord video ya kupraise Wanjigi. — Geuka NikuBrand (@Morara__) September 1, 2021

Hi hype yote ya Eric Omondi ni ya ku campaigia Jimmy Wanjigi😂😂 hapa sasa tunabebwa ufala😂 pic.twitter.com/geGsNx9sSm — Somalia bae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@Halimaibrah) September 1, 2021

Why are guys hating on Eric Omondi? Wacha akule pesa ya fala… you guys would have voted for your main culprits hata kama Erico could have ran for office… lol. Your rage is nonsense… — That Function Guy (@kevojuice) September 1, 2021

Poor little Eric Omondi chanting #fagiawote narrative is participating in misusing the youths.

Man himself doesn’t even belong to the youths class and furthermore he is implementing his profession while recieving boost behind the scenes from Jimmy Wanjigi. — Ras Eagle🦅 (@njorogekiama1) September 1, 2021

A pictorial representation of Eric Omondi’s fagia wote Instagram shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/HaaxV4K6UD — Fetty Waf 🗯 (@Wafunya) September 1, 2021

Yaani Hiyo spoken word Yote Ya Eric Omondi was for Wanjigi! — Y (@nitty254) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi is hoodwinking the youth into electing another bunch of corrupt politicians. 1, It is individual character that makes a good leader and not age. 2, Eric Omondi is nolonger a youth. 3, Jimmy Wanjigi is not a youth. 4, Wanjigi is a seasoned wheeler-dealer. — O N G’ E R A (@OngeraKE) September 1, 2021

Comedian Eric Omondi has endorsed billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi as his preferred presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, saying:”It’s time for a FRESH start fagia wote tinasmama na Jimi Wanjigi”. The endorsement seen as a paid up endorsement was a publicised social media stunt. pic.twitter.com/0QTfAo5X4h — Sauti TV (@SautiTVKE) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi is confused. He asks us to elect youth. 1, Wanjigi is not a youth. 2, Eric is nolonger a youth. 3, it is character that makes a good leader and not age. Let’s him stop using the narrative of youth to trick the youth into electing another corrupt politician. — O N G’ E R A (@OngeraKE) September 1, 2021

Kenyan youth don’t be duped by that ka fake protest video by Eric omondi. He’s so rich he can’t be facing same challenges as you and i he probably won’t even vote. That video is the biggest joke he’s ever made. Jimi Wanjigi is not fit to be president ni mwizi mkuu Period — Alex Mayore 🇰🇪 (@Aleckeei) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi shouting fagia wote, fagia Mudavadi, fagia Kalonzo, fagia Ruto, fagia Raila ni time ya vijana halafu he endorses Jimmy Wanjigi is the mother of all ironies — Ja Loka (@JalokaJnr) September 1, 2021

All that ‘Fagia Wote’ hype by Eric Omondi ended with him endorsing Jimmy Wanjigi. What an anti-climax. — Bane (@MisterAlbie) September 1, 2021

Hahaa Eric Omondi amesema hatutaki majina zinajulikana ni kama Wanjigi ndio amezaliwo jana. pic.twitter.com/cU4KObzezq — Fetty Waf 🗯 (@Wafunya) September 1, 2021

Wangwana pale IG wameambia Eric Omondi, haiweziiiiii — Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) September 1, 2021

Tragedy of a country where comedians are endorsing presidents and people are taking them serious instead of laughing. Waol gi uwii — Ja Loka (@_fels1) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi endorsing Jimi Wanjigi for president is all the internet bullshit I need for today. Who is ever going to save this country? pic.twitter.com/p2l1MhpclH — Cheryl Tunt (@nyambu__) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi alitupatia anticipation ya vile vijana tuna make a change hii coming month only to endorse a rich old man, haha. — Billy The GOAT (@_CrazyNairobian) September 1, 2021

After endorsement Jimmy to Eric omondi 😂 pic.twitter.com/VS5J8qzp1D — LagatKE🇰🇪 (@MichaelKLagat5) September 1, 2021

Eric Omondi is taking this comedy thing too far. Even on serious matters yeye ni ku joke tu. pic.twitter.com/B1sUWFic4c — Kachaya Josh (@GrandDuke_001) September 1, 2021