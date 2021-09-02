Eric Omondi has supposedly delivered the biggest joke of his career after endorsing the billionaire wheeler-dealer Jimmy Wanjigi for the presidency.

The self-proclaimed President Of Comedy in Africa had kept his fanbase on tenterhooks for weeks over what he said would be a big announcement to be made on September 1.

In a series of short clips, Omondi made it seem like he would be running for office in the next General Election. The comedian even used the tagline ‘FagiaWote’, which appealed to his youthful fans who are fed up with the seasoned political figures in the country.

“GETTING READY TO LEAD A REVOLUTION!!! Did you know 68 Percent of Voters in Kenya are YOUTHS!!! Hawa WAZEEE WAMETUZOEA VIBAYA watajua Hawajui This time Round ni KUBAYAAA!!! SEPTEMBER 1ST TUNAANZA REVOLUTION!!!” Omondi wrote on one of his posts.

In another, he wrote: “VIJANA TIME IMEFIKAA!!!! Kalonzo Musyoka – Joined Active Politics 1985 as MP Kitui North. Musalia Mudavadi – Joined Active Politics 1989 as MP Sabatia. Raila Odinga – Joined Active Politics 1992 as MP for Langata. William Ruto Joined Active politics As Secretariat Kanu YK 1992.”

When the D-day arrived, Eric Omondi delivered the punchline to his joke as his so-called revolution turned out to be an endorsement for Jimmy Wanjigi.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote,” said Omondi in a video.

While the comedian was just doing his job as an influencer, his fans were somewhat disappointed. Eric Omondi instantly became a trending topic on Twitter Kenya as netizens told him off.

Here are some reactions.