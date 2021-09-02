A student from Gatamaiyu Boys Secondary School in Lari Constituency, Kiambu County has been hospitalised after he was beaten by a mob on Sunday.

The student was in a group of four who sneaked out of their school on Sunday night and went to the nearby Gachoire Girls High School.

Confirming the incident, Lari Sub County police commander Stephen Kirui said the learners who were not in uniform had gone to check on one of their girlfriends.

However, a security guard at Gachoire School spotted the four trying to gain access to the girls’ school through a perimeter wall.

The guard raised an alarm, attracting members of the public who gave chase to the boys as they fled the scene. They caught one of the boys and descended on him with kicks and blows, leaving him for dead.

“He was set upon by the irate members of the public and left him for dead. However he was rescued by police officers from Kagwe police station who were called upon by the area residents,’’ Kirui said.

The student was rushed to Kagwe health center, but the hospital referred him for further treatment to the Kiambu County hospital, where he was admitted.

Kirui added that the police have launched investigations into the matter.

He said they are waiting for the victim to recover from the injuries and be discharged so that he can record a statement.