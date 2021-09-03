Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua had a lot to say about Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail comprising of a record-high 257 officers.

Appearing on Citizen TV’s Day Break on Thursday, Mutua said the move by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to disclose Ruto’s State-guarded assets made the second-in-command look bad.

Mutua said it was ludicrous for a country with a security workforce crisis to deploy a brigade of cops to guard chicken.

Referring to Ruto’s Koitalel Poultry Farm in Eldoret, Mutua said it is not the work of GSU and AP officers to guard chickens.

“This has made the DP look very bad, especially to people who live in villages and towns who are suffering from criminal elements. You go to to ask for security and you are told there are not enough police officers,” Governor Mutua said.

“Our police should be boots on the ground, not guarding chicken… kuku anapita hapo anapigiwa salute na GSU officer, na huko Kisumu, ama Kayole watu wanauliwa na wakora,” Mutua reasoned.

At the same time, Alfred Mutua said the Deputy President should be adequately protected like a president in waiting.

“This is the DP, this is the person who is second in command; if anything happened to the President, God forbid, he would be the one to take over. So that person has to be protected as if that person is a president in waiting,” Mutua said.

“But does this protection extend to chicken, or carrots, or the cows?” he posed.

Governor Mutua also wondered who allocated all those officers to the DP.

“Who assigned the DP all these officers, because if he did not assign them himself, then you cannot accuse him of having too many,” he averred.