The Coast-based musician Nyota Ndogo has elicited mixed reactions on social media after announcing that she has found love again.
On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared a photo of herself and a man whose face was concealed.
“Maumivu yameisha hakuna tena kulia. NIMERUDI NYUMBANI. SITOKI MILELE UKIWACHWA ACHIKA NIMEACHIKA,” she captioned the pic.
In another post, Nyota Ndogo wrote: “Kwani mtu anachukua mda gani kupenda tena? Kupenda ni moyo jamani niacheni mtoto toli kanimaliza sijui nimtag mumjue.”
On Wednesday, however, Nyota Ndogo unveiled the mystery man, a little-known musician known as P Day. She wrote that it has been three weeks since P Day took her to meet his parents.
P Day on his part turned to poetry, writing;
“Before I met you, I didn’t think love was for me. It was something other people had and felt. Something in movies and in TV shows. It felt more like a wish I had something real. Now that I’m with you, love is so much more tangible. It’s something I can reach out and touch. It’s so much more than a wish or a hope (though it does give me hope, for so many things), it’s the very real, wonderful person I wake up to. The warm hand next to mine, the brush of hair against my cheek. I love you and because of that love, I love so much more than you. I love myself and the world in a way I never thought possible. You’ve made that possible for me. You’ve made everything possible. Young star.”
The singer added: “Love is not a word to say. Love is not a game to play. Love doesn’t start in April and ends in May. Love is yesterday, tomorrow and forever. Will you be mine to the eternal. A hurricane can only be cooled by lovely star.”
However, as the two continued to paint a picture of a couple, their respective fans were not buying it. They quickly figured out that Nyota Ndogo and P Day were trying to create some buzz before releasing their song.
As we wait for the song, check out Nyota Ndogo and her “new catch” below.
View this post on Instagram