The Coast-based musician Nyota Ndogo has elicited mixed reactions on social media after announcing that she has found love again.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared a photo of herself and a man whose face was concealed.

“Maumivu yameisha hakuna tena kulia. NIMERUDI NYUMBANI. SITOKI MILELE UKIWACHWA ACHIKA NIMEACHIKA,” she captioned the pic.

In another post, Nyota Ndogo wrote: “Kwani mtu anachukua mda gani kupenda tena? Kupenda ni moyo jamani niacheni mtoto toli kanimaliza sijui nimtag mumjue.”

On Wednesday, however, Nyota Ndogo unveiled the mystery man, a little-known musician known as P Day. She wrote that it has been three weeks since P Day took her to meet his parents.

P Day on his part turned to poetry, writing;

“Before I met you, I didn’t think love was for me. It was something other people had and felt. Something in movies and in TV shows. It felt more like a wish I had something real. Now that I’m with you, love is so much more tangible. It’s something I can reach out and touch. It’s so much more than a wish or a hope (though it does give me hope, for so many things), it’s the very real, wonderful person I wake up to. The warm hand next to mine, the brush of hair against my cheek. I love you and because of that love, I love so much more than you. I love myself and the world in a way I never thought possible. You’ve made that possible for me. You’ve made everything possible. Young star.”

The singer added: “Love is not a word to say. Love is not a game to play. Love doesn’t start in April and ends in May. Love is yesterday, tomorrow and forever. Will you be mine to the eternal. A hurricane can only be cooled by lovely star.”

However, as the two continued to paint a picture of a couple, their respective fans were not buying it. They quickly figured out that Nyota Ndogo and P Day were trying to create some buzz before releasing their song.

As we wait for the song, check out Nyota Ndogo and her “new catch” below.