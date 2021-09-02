South Mugirango Constituency MP Silvanus Osoro is the latest public figure to respond to allegations of profiting from Wash Wash business.

Osoro was among several celebrities who were linked to the infamous Wash Wash gang in an exposé by Instagram blogger Edgar Obare.

The lawmaker took to social media to distance himself from the Wash Wash links saying he can account for every shilling he has ever made.

’But somethings nyinyi huandika about some of us in these streets, hushangaza sana. At times mimi hushindwa kama ni mimi mnaongelea (Sometimes the things you write about some of us are astonishing. At times I wonder if it’s me you are talking about),’’ Osoro said.

The MP said he is an honest ‘hustler’ who makes his wealth through hard work.

“Ile hustle nachapa hii mtaa, na msoto ya kawaida ni kama tu mtu yeyote, then you say I bought a mansion in some upmarket, waah l(I wake up and hustle just like everyone in the country and I do get broke just like any other hustler),” Osoro wrote.

The lawmaker also mentioned that he has never taken alcohol and does not own a nightclub as alleged.

“People should look after their own lives without dragging others into dirty claims…I don’t own a petrol station, I don’t have a club and I don’t even know how alcohol tastes,” he said.