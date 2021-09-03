Collins Toroitich Kibet Moi, the grandson of former president Daniel Moi, has agreed to support his two children with Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

After months of playing cat and mouse with the courts and Ms Tagi, Collins Kibet told a Nakuru court that he is ready to pay child support for the minors aged 11 and nine.

This comes after a DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of the children.

Through his lawyer, Kibet Moi said he will make a consent before the court with Ms Tagi on how he will support the children.

Appearing before Principal magistrate Benjamin Limo, Kibet requested time to make his proposals on the support. He, however, said he can’t be able to pay Ms Tagi’s demands of Sh1 million per month.