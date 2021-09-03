Belgut MP Nelson Koech pens his opinion of the security fiasco pitting Deputy President William Ruto against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

*************************

Security information should be classified and not sensationalised for cheap headlines and political gain.

Kenya should, in fact, borrow from other jurisdictions where security matters are taken very seriously.

In some countries, like the United States, most security committee meetings are held in camera and their reports are, largely, redacted to avoid sensitive information falling into the wrong hands.

This is done for the best interest of the country, the safety of its citizens and the security of its leaders.

By declassifying sensitive security information on Deputy President William Ruto, like which officers are guarding him and where, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i put the DP’s life in grave danger.

The Interior CS owes it to Kenyans. He should explain what motivated his disclosure that we now consider as having exposed the country’s second in command.

Times have changed since Independence and so have security requirements. The threats have changed because of the advancements in technology.

No one should try to compare the security and safety requirements for leaders who held positions decades ago and those in office today.

Obviously, the reason Ruto has more security than Jaramogi Oginga Odinga is that we are living in the age of terrorism unlike Jaramogi who lived when Kenya was not exposed to any form of extremism.

Disclosing the security status of the Deputy President was a serious lapse of judgement and should not be allowed to pass just like that.

If Matiang’i was interested in clarifying that Deputy President is properly protected, he could have done it in camera and provided the sensitive information to MPs alone.

Today, every terrorist in the world knows what to expect and encounter if they attack the Deputy President in any of his homes at night. This is a serious and dangerous lapse in the protocols for the protection of the deputy president.

We condemn this breach of the DP’s security, coming only days after his security was changed in unclear circumstances, in the strongest terms possible.

If anything happens to Ruto, Matiang’i should be held responsible.

Ruto has been in office since 2013, if he was addicted to seeking public sympathy, why hasn’t he raised issues with the change or transfer of his security before?