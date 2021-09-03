Two police officers stationed at Garissa police post have been arrested after marijuana kept as exhibit vanished in thin air.

Officers from the station had on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Joy Mawia Mutua, a suspected drug dealer. She was found in possession of 18 rolls of cannabis carefully concealed on her body.

The suspect was later released under unclear circumstances and then re-arrested on Wednesday ahead of her arraignment in court.

“But things took a different turn as the two officers could not produce the exhibit to be presented in court,” said DCI.

This prompted the arrest of two officers; Constables Akuku David and Robert Birundu.

Garissa Police Station OCS said the two officers were the main suspects behind the mysterious disappearance of the marijuana.

Police said the officers will remain in custody pending further action.