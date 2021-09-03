A 33-year-old man from Nyeri is awaiting his day in court after he killed his brother during a fight over a couch.

Elias Muriithi Kariuki reportedly killed his brother Joseph Maina, 39, on Wednesday night in Nyeri’s Kamakwa area. The incident occurred after Maina tried to repossess a 3-seater sofa that the younger brother had taken from his mother’s house.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the deceased was acting under the instructions of their mother.

A quarrel ensued between the two brothers before they came to blows. In the process, Muriithi hacked his brother using a machete before smashing his head.

“As startled neighbours thronged the scene hoping to save Maina’s life, the suspect escaped marching himself to Mathari Police Post to evade the wrath of locals who were baying for his blood. After arresting the suspect, police rushed to the scene only to find the victim lying lifeless in a pool of blood,” said the DCI.

Crime Scene detectives processed the scene and initiated legal procedures pending the arraignment of the suspect.