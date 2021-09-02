Nairobi-based rapper King Kaka says he has been battling an unknown illness for the past three months.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the ‘Wanjinga Nyinyi’ hitmaker said he was misdiagnosed and he went on to lose 33 kilogrammes.

“Dear Fans, it’s only right that I share this with you. I have been sick for 3 months 8 days now. I was misdiagnosed. Lost 33kgs and in the process, we started hospital visits, did all the tests and they were Negative. Funny thing is I feel no pain and we are still hopeful that we will get the solution soon,” King Kaka shared.

The rapper said his clothes don’t fit anymore as he had dropped three waist sizes down. King Kaka also disclosed that he was only surviving on fruits and porridge until three weeks ago when he started eating food.

“My waist was 36 now it’s 33. Ata sina nguo, was consuming only uji and kidogo fruits, started eating food 3 weeks ago pole pole ntazoea and no taste for 2 months. I have a new respect for God and life, the closest friends that knew Asante for always checking up.

King Kaka continued: “The doctor said instead of just sitting around I try doing what makes me happy. Thankfully I had recorded my EP and didn’t have a name for it but now I have every reason to call it ‘Happy Hour’. While I am in my final recovery stages I will show you some of the stories and how I got. I miss my kids, my wife @nanaowiti has been a great pillar through the 3 months and my mom. What I need from you is just prayers nothing more.”

The rapper went on to assure his fans that he is okay.

“I was born a winner, I just hope that I am alive for it. 🙏 (To those who have my number I may not pick at this moment but I am ok)” he concluded.