The mother of the brothers who were killed in Kitengela says she is tormented by the gruesome death of her sons.

Speaking to a local radio station, Lucy Wanjiru said her sons, Fredrick Muriithi, 30, and Victor Mwangi, 25, died a painful death, and whenever she thinks about their last moments she breaks down.

Wanjiru maintained that her sons would never engage in crime. She said the fact that she raised them alone for over 25 years only to return home from the UK to find them in a morgue shatters her.

“My boys died a very painful death because they had multiple stab wounds… I need prayers, guidance and counselling. Imagining the pain they went through torments me. I have been having sleepless nights whenever I think about what they went through. Sometimes I wake up and scream. I am alone…I wonder why I should work. I am demotivated. But God will make a way,” said a teary Wanjiru.

She said she last saw her sons in 2018 when she left for the UK. She described them as reliable and responsible.

Wanjiru further cried for justice and a speedy conclusion to the matter saying she would not want any parent to experience what she has gone through.

“There is no way they would have gone to steal cattle using motorbikes. I am terrified to sleep in that house …I have a lot of fear. I have never had a grudge against anyone. I wonder what will happen next. I have so many unanswered questions.

“They were my only children and they were very responsible. If justice can be served I will be grateful. I hope this does not happen to anyone else because I am in pain,” she said.

When asked about her relationship with the boys’ father, Wanjiru said they parted ways a long time ago. She also disclosed that she heard he was present during the burial but she never saw him.

“I haven’t seen their father of late but I heard he attended the burial. He was away for 22 years. He cannot identify them (the two boys),” she said.