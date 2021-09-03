Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has reportedly accused Deputy President William Ruto of misusing his State-assigned security detail.

On Wednesday morning, Matiang’i told a committee of National Assembly that Ruto had redeployed the elite officers attached to him to undertake non-core functions that had nothing to do with his official duties.

Matiang’i’s testimony of course culminated in the disclosure of some of DP Ruto’s assets.

In a closed-door session between CS Matiang’i and the parliamentary Committee, the minister accused Ruto of deploying his officers to guard individuals he described as “criminals and persons with questionable character, who are a danger to the State”, the Nation reports.

“He (the DP) is behaving like he is the Inspector General of Police and this is against the law,” a source who attended the session quoted CS Matiang’i telling the Committee.

This is what forced the government to downsize and replace Ruto’s security.

“The power to deploy officers is a preserve of the IGP and it is not acceptable that some people should arrogate upon themselves the powers,” Dr Matiang’i reportedly told the MPs.

To back his claims, Matiang’i reportedly noted that the DP allocated two officers each to MPs Aisha Jumwa and Oscar Sudi after their security was withdrawn when they were arraigned on criminal charges.

Ruto reportedly deployed the officers without the knowledge of the Inspector General.