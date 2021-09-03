Actor Ainea Ojiambo has recounted the mugging incident in the Nairobi CBD on Friday, April 30, in which a security guard was shot dead.

The incident which was caught on video captured the actor firing his gun in self-defense after a group of muggers tried to snatch his gold chain.

Speaking to Buzz on YouTube, Ainea said the matter is still under investigation. He said the criminals would have killed him had he not fired his gun.

“It was just thugs who thought I was a soft guy and they were attacking me. Naturally, I had to protect myself,” he said.

“If I wouldn’t have protected myself, they would have taken my gun away, shot me and we would be having one bad gun in the hands of bad people. What most people don’t know is that they also had a gun and they shot back. The matter is being looked into for now.”

Sources privy to the investigations indicated that Ainea fired two shots. The source said the actor believes that he shot one of the thugs.

It has also been claimed that the muggers fired the shot that hit a security guard who was manning Cubes Exhibition Stores.

As investigations continue, Ainea also spoke about his love for gold saying the chain was worth Sh400,000. He said he walks around with gold jewellery worth more than Sh1 million.

“That chain they wanted to rob me of is worth Sh400,000. When I walk out, what I have on me is more than Sh1 million: the chains, bracelets, rings,” he said.

“The two rings, one is Sh150,000 and the other Sh170,000. My bracelet is Sh80,000,” he added.

The ‘Constant Gardener’ actor said he developed a love for gold started from a young age.

“I love gold because when I was young, that’s when I came across gold. I used to put in some ivory and the first gold chain I bought, I was conned,” he said.

“I bought from the streets for Sh20,000 and when I took a shower, it became silver. And from that time, I decided when I want gold, I go to the goldsmith, and that’s where I go to buy all my gold,” he said.

The actor also argued that gold is a better investment than land.

“People invest in gold, why? I can put the money in land but look at the way property has gone down. In case there is a problem, you cannot run with your land. When you go out, gold has only two languages: how many grams and the karats.”