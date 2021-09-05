On Wednesday morning, interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i was summoned to parliament to explain circumstances in which Deputy President William Ruto’s security was downsized and replaced.

Last week, the DPs elite GSU squad at his official residence in Karen was replaced with a smaller number of Administration Police. The same was reported to have happened at his private homes.

The police hierarchy tried to rub it off as normal re-assignments, but many people were not buying it. It was widely believed that Ruto’s public fall-out with his boss the president may have been the driving factor. Just a few weeks prior, the DP was denied permission to leave the country for Uganda in unclear circumstances.

After the security withdrawal, Ruto tried not to make a big deal out of it, even inviting his new security officers for a cup of tea. He then tweeted that parliament’s time should not be wasted by discussions about his security.

PARLIAMENTARY time should not be WASTED on non-issues. The AP is a PROFESSIONAL SECURITY SERVICE and those who think its a down grade are WRONG. Parliament should instead focus on DEPLOYMENT to serious security SITUATIONS in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction. pic.twitter.com/9fAbe5ugqy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 31, 2021

The hearing however proceeded, and Matiang’i came prepared to argue their case.

According to him, Ruto is currently guarded by the highest number of security officers, for any number two in the history of this country.

His revealed that the DP’s personal escort stands at 74. By comparison the Vice presidential escort of previous holders stood as follows.

– Jaramogi Oginga: 30

– Joseph Murumbi: 22

– Daniel Moi: 34

– Mwai Kibaki: 26

– Josephat Karanja: 22

– George Saitoti: 30

– Musalia Mudavadi: 22

– Kijana Wamalwa: 22

– Moody Awori: 22

– Raila Odinga PM: 57

– Kalonzo: 26

– William Ruto: 74

Overall, Ruto has a total of 257 officers guarding him, his properties and businesses.

And in what can be interpreted as a political move, Matiang’i went ahead and listed all of Ruto’s businesses currently under police protection. It does not escape our attention that politicians don’t like discussing their personal wealth publicly, mostly because of its ill-gotten nature.

It is therefore refreshing that, for political reasons, opponents are now exposing what their rivals own.

From Matiang’i’s testimony, we got confirmation to what we already know; that the chief hustler is an incredibly wealthy man.

This is what William Ruto owns, and is protected by the police service.

– Kitengela Gas

– Weston Hotel, Nairobi

– Dolphine Hotel, Mombasa – 7 acres

– ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch – 15,000 acres

– Murumbi farm, Transmara Narok – 976 acres

– Mata farm, Taiva Taveta – 2537 acres

– Koitalel poutrly farm, Eldoret

– Private residence in Kosachei, Eldoret

– Kwae Island Development Ltd. (2 hangers and 5 helicopters)

And this is a chart showing how many security officers are attached to each of these.

The above is probably not a complete list. It is very possible, actually very likely that the DP has other properties, land or businesses that are not under police protection.