Car battery failure is a common occurrence for many motorists. Jack Mwai from Design Village describes a battery failure as a nightmare that negatively affected his wedding. It is a disappointment when your battery dies on you when rushing for an important meeting or getting late for occasions.

There are various causes of battery failure that can you can avoid according to Chloride Exide’s Regional marketing executive Angie Gichimu. With the right care and checkups, you are sure of the best battery performance for the longest time.

Here are a few causes of battery failure:

Faulty Charging

When your battery’s charging system is not working effectively, your battery can drain fast. When you drive, play music, or work on other systems in the alternator, your battery will not retain the charge for longer. If your battery’s charging system is perfect, it can keep the power to the maximum. You can always handle charging issues with good solar panels in Kenya.

Excess short Drives

Your battery requires to drain before you use it. When you choose short drives, the battery uses more power, especially when starting the car. Driving it for the shortest period will shut off your alternator before it fully charges the battery causing its dying and breakdown every time.

Old Battery

Once your battery is old, it becomes weak and may not hold the full charge for longer. It is recommended you change your battery after 4- years of use to avoid it dying on you.

Human Error

As a car owner, you may be responsible for the performance of your car battery. Remember the times you leave your headlights on or forget to close your boot or let internal lights on for long. All these factors affect your battery life by draining the charge that may lead to the car have starting issues.

High Temperatures

When the temperature is high at 100 degrees, it might be dangerous for your battery. Hot weather causes your car’s lead sulfate crystals to build up.

Keeping your battery cool or coated may protect your battery and improve its lifespan. When it is too hot, the chemicals inside the car battery get hindered from holding a charge and producing enough power.

Corroded Battery Cables

Ensure you have the perfect fitting and clean battery cables. Corrosion is a common occurrence and may be dangerous as they always fall off the battery while driving. If they are dirty, you should consider cleaning them.

For loose cables instances, ensure you tighten them as they may cause the engine to not start due to their hindrance in the transfer of the electrical current correctly.

Best way to avoid battery problems is to buy high quality batteries from reputable companies.