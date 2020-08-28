The High Court has ordered the release of Porsche Panamera to suspected gold scammer Jared Otieno.

This after the State lost a bid to hold the luxury vehicle, with Justice John Onyiego ruling there was no proof the Sh30 million sports car was bought using proceeds of crime.

While asking detectives to release the car to Jared Otieno, the judge said the high-end vehicle has been lying at the CID headquarters wasting away.

According to the Business Daily, the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) is preparing an appeal, arguing that the Porsche will deteriorate in value and defeat the push to have it forfeited to the State.

Justice Onyiego directed the agency to appeal his decision in the Court of Appeal.