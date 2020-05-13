Media personality and model Ian Mugoya has announced his comeback after a five-year hiatus.

The former Str8Up presenter on KTN revealed on his socials that he took a break from media to venture into business. He added that he will be making his official comeback very soon on a TV screen near you.

“Hey guys, I know a lot of you been wondering where I have been and why you haven’t been seeing me in your screens. Well, here’s the truth. I took a break from media to venture into entrepreneurship and also helping out in my family’s business.

He continued: “For my fans, there are arrangements in place to having a show that we have been working on airing on a TV near you. With love, Ian M.”

On top of his upcoming TV comeback, Ian Mugoya has also ventured into vlogging on YouTube through “The Ian Mugoya Show”.

Since parting ways with KTN about five years ago, Ian’s social media pages have been dormant until recently when he re-surfaced ahead of his surprise comeback.