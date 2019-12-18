A section of the Thika Superhighway will be closed partially for three days beginning Thursday, December 19.

The Kenya National Highways Authority, in a public notice on Tuesday, announced the closure of a section of the Superhighway at the Mangu Road junction (Njomoko).

The section will be closed from 11 pm to 4 am to allow the erection of a footbridge at the said junction.

KENHA further requested motorists to cooperate and comply with the proposed regulations to allow free flow of traffic.

“We request motorists to cooperate and comply with the proposed traffic management plan and as directed by traffic marshals. We highly regret any inconveniences caused,” read part of the statement.