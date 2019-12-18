Boeing is halting production of the embattled 737 Max starting in January Boeing has announced that it will suspend production of the 737 Max starting in January as it waits for the embattled plane to be recertified to return to service.

Democrats try to make Republicans pay the price in Trump trial It may be a no-brainer for Senate Republicans to keep President Donald Trump in office — but it’s becoming clear that Democrats mean to make them pay a heavy price for saving the President in his impeachment trial early next year.

SpaceX launches satellite that will bring internet to island nations Thousands of islands dot the Pacific Ocean between Asia’s southern coast and Australia, and the people who live on them have stayed mostly isolated from the digital age.

Here’s what happens when you quit the Chinese military With around 2 million people in China’s People’s Liberation Army, you might think the story of one person who couldn’t take the rigors of military life wouldn’t warrant national attention.

Uber is reportedly in talks to offload Uber Eats in India Uber may be plotting an exit from India’s food delivery market.

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hits No. 1 for the first time ever Can it ever really be Christmas without Mariah Carey?

‘Top Gun’ trailer is giving fans all the feels as Tom Cruise takes to the skies Tom Cruise is coming in right at the last second with the ultimate holiday gift.

Boris Johnson may go after the BBC’s funding Fresh off a thumping election victory, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be preparing to target one of his country’s most recognizable institutions: The BBC.

Boeing to halt 737 Max production in January Boeing will temporarily halt production of its troubled 737 Max airliner in January, the manufacturer said. Production of the jet had continued despite the model being grounded for nine months after two deadly crashes. More than 300 people died when two 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia after reported problems with a new feature.

Tech firms sued over DR Congo cobalt mining deaths Apple, Google, Tesla and Microsoft are among firms named in a lawsuit seeking damages over deaths and injuries of child miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The case has been filed by the International Rights Advocates on behalf of 14 Congolese families.

Estonia apologises after minister mocks Finland PM Estonia’s president has apologised after the country’s interior minister described Finland’s new prime minister as “a sales girl”. President Kersti Kaljulaid said she was “embarrassed” by the comments of Mart Helme, 70, who leads the populist far-right party Ekre. Finnish PM Sanna Marin, 34, is the world’s youngest prime minister.

Vice-president’s wife on attempted murder charge The estranged wife of a Zimbabwean vice-president has been charged with attempting to murder him. Marry Mubaiwa, who is already accused of corruption, appeared in court in Harare on Monday. It is alleged she tried to kill Gen Constantino Chiwenga while he was receiving medical treatment in South Africa.

How hacking the human heart could replace pill popping The modern pacemaker is a medical marvel. No bigger than a matchbox, this implanted device sends electrical pulses to the human heart to keep it beating regularly. Globally, 1.25 million pacemakers are fitted each year, vastly improving the quality of life for patients whose hearts beat abnormally and restoring life expectancies to normal levels for some individuals.

Twitch sued for £2.1bn over Premier League games Russia’s third-largest internet company is suing streaming service Twitch for 180bn roubles (£2.1bn) over pirate broadcasts of English Premier League games. Rambler Group alleges its exclusive broadcasting rights were breached by the service more than 36,000 times between August and November. It is seeking to permanently ban the Amazon-owned platform in Russia.

Instagram expands fact-checking worldwide, but it’s still ‘playing catch up’ A full three years after Facebook began working with outside fact-checkers, Instagram is finally expanding its fact-checking operations to cover all of its users across the globe. The photo-sharing app will now start fact-checking posts outside of the United States, the company announced.

This viral Twitter account wants you to stop chasing men who aren’t worthy “Let me tell u ladies about the beautiful feeling that is looking at someone u used to fantasize about, dream about, NEED, cry over, die for…and realize that he is ugly. He is ugly, sis. Look at his face. Look at it. It’s not…good. He’s ugly and u can laugh about it now.”

Here’s what it’s like flying on the ‘most expensive plane ticket in the world’ YouTube’s resident “check out this expensive shit” dude, Casey Neistat, is once again doing PR for airlines out of the United Arab Emirates. In a new video posted to his channel on Monday, Neistat takes his 11.6 million YouTube subscribers on a tour of The Residence on an Etihad A380, a ridiculously expensive and over-the-top private room on a plane.

Facebook owns the 4 most downloaded apps of the decade History may not look kindly upon it, but the 2010s really was the decade of Facebook. A new report from analytics firm App Annie revealed the top 10 most downloaded mobile apps of the decade, and Facebook has an unsurprising grip on the whole operation.