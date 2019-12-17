A look at some of today’s top headlines.

Republican tactics spark Democratic claims that impeachment trial is rigged Even before Donald Trump is impeached, the partisanship of his looming Senate trial is casting doubt on whether polarized Washington can hold a President to account — now and in the future.

Biggest ever Roman shipwreck found in the Med (CNN) – Two thousand years ago, this ship was crossing the Mediterranean Sea full of its cargo of amphorae — large terracotta pots which were used in the Roman Empire for transporting wine and olive oil. For some reason, it never made it to its destination.

Italy sees its biggest peace-time evacuation after builders find WWII bomb More than half of the population of the city of Brindisi, southern Italy, were evacuated from their homes Sunday due to an unexploded World War II bomb, according to authorities.

Boeing may curb the production of 737 Max airplanes, source says Boeing is considering curbing production of the troubled 737 Max and could announce the decision as soon as Monday after the US markets close, a source familiar with the decision-making process said.

The next five days will make history. Here’s what to expect on impeachment. Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be passed through the House before the end of the week, less than three months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

Miss Nigeria had the best reaction to Jamaica winning the Miss World title and we’re all inspired Miss Nigeria has set a new standard for how we want our friends to react to our successes.

PewDiePie will take a break from YouTube, saying he’s ‘very tired’ Controversial vlogger PewDiePie, who became one of YouTube’s biggest stars before seeing his career dogged by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism, has said he is “feeling very tired” and will take a break from the video-sharing platform.

Tokyo’s nature-inspired 2020 Olympics stadium opens Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Junko Ogura, CNN Tokyo’s new National Stadium was inaugurated Sunday, as Japan continues its countdown to the 2020 Summer Games. The newly completed venue was formally unveiled at a ceremony attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the renowned architect behind the project, Kengo Kuma.

Barack Obama: Women Ruling All Nations Would Improve ‘Everything’ Former President Barack Obama said Monday that women should be in charge across the globe. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything …

Harvey Weinstein Says He ‘Pioneered’ Work For Women: ‘I Did It First!’ Accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein said women in the film industry should be thanking him. In an interview with the New York Post after spinal surgery Friday, the disgraced movie mogul bitterly declared he was a trailblazer for women in Hollywood.

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Takes Box Office Might To ‘The Next Level’ LOS ANGELES, Dec 15, (Variety.com) – It’s shaping up to be a merry holiday season for “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Sony’s adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning “Frozen” after three consecutive weeks as box office champ.

Ryan Reynolds explains that shocking Spice Girls moment in ‘6 Underground’ Ever since he collaborated with Celine Dion for the music in Deadpool, it’s been clear that Ryan Reynolds is a big fan of legendary pop singers. Which makes one particular scene in his new Netflix movie, 6 Underground , all the more shocking.

YouTuber David Dobrik gives away thousands of dollars in heartwarming Christmas spree YouTuber David Dobrik took it upon himself to play Santa for a few fortunate strangers this Christmas, randomly distributing thousands of dollars in a surprise giving spree. While the vlogger’s video uploaded Dec. 14 opens with a surprisingly violent Christmas skit, the holiday spirit truly shows its face when fellow YouTuber Erin Gilfoy confesses she found “the one” via dating app Bumble.

‘Frozen 2’ is now Disney’s sixth billion dollar movie of 2019 Frozen 2 continues to make all the money. The current weekend sees Disney Animation’s latest crossing $1 billion at the global box office, making it the Disney label’s third release to reach that milestone. Frozen 2 now joins Disney Animation’s fellow billion dollar earners Zootopia and the original Frozen.

Narcissism study finds boomers are more ‘hypersensitive’ than millennials Baby boomers were the real snowflakes all along. A study published on Dec. 10 in Psychology and Aging found that although individuals tend to become less sensitive as they age, overall, millennials were less sensitive than baby boomers. It’s the largest recorded study on narcissism ever conducted, Insider reports, with a study group of nearly 750 people.

Google Earth now covers more than 98% of the world’s real estate Google sees everything. Well, almost everything. On Friday, the company revealed in a blog post that Google Earth now covers more than 98 percent of the world, and has captured 10 million miles of Street View imagery.