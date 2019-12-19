Underfire Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was a no show during the mention of his assault case at the Voi Law courts Wednesday.

Sonko’s team of four lawyers told Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Mayaka Nyakundi that their client was unwell and recuperating at home on doctors’ orders.

A doctor’s report presented before the court indicated that Sonko was suffering from hypertension and chest pain.

“He was diagnosed with hypertensive urgency, soft tissue injury to the left chest wall and bilateral hip osteoarthritis. He had no previous history of hypertension. He continues to be on bed rest with close blood pressure monitoring,” lawyer George Kithi told the court.

The court directed that Sonko be arraigned on January 21, 2020. The Magistrate further ordered the Nairobi governor to present himself at the DCI headquarters in Voi before appearing in court.

The Governor’s lawyers; Cecil Miller, Salim Mwadumbo, Jared Magolo and George Kithi, said their client would adhere to the directives.

In addition to the assault charges, Sonko is also facing charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The governor allegedly assaulted Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub by kicking him on the thigh. He is also said to have insulted other officers during his dramatic arrest on December 6th.

Witnesses listed in the case include Rashid Yakubu, CJs James Mwanzia, Michael Muriithi, CPL Fred Sabai, CPL Stephen Mtawa, PC Ibrahim Ahmed and others to State.