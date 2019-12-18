Celebrated gospel musician Linet Munyali alias Size 8 Reborn has officially introduced her second-born on social media, albeit partly.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday evening, Size 8 shared a picture cuddling her second-born. She used the opportunity to praise God for giving her another opportunity to be a mother.

“See God!!!!! Father Lord I take this opportunity to publicly praise you for the victory I’ve seen in my life!!! You have given me life and blessed me with another child I give you glory!” she wrote.

“In my weakness and imperfections, you have showered me with your MERCY and clothed me with your GRACE!! This is all about you JEHOVAH! Never about me!!!! HALLELUJAH GLORY TO THE LIVING GOD!!! May I earnestly seek you with my heart and mind now and forever more!!! IN JESUS NAME AMEN!!!!”

Size 8 and hubby DJ Mo welcomed their second child a little over a month ago, with the mother of two suffering life-threatening complications during her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: “I Suffered Minor Strokes, Pressure Attack, Paralysis” -Size 8 On Pregnancy Struggles