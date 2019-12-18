Nyeri Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki was on Monday charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

The Ruringu Ward MCA, who had reportedly gone into hiding after assaulting Daniel Wachira on Sunday, December 8, surrendered at the Nyeri Police Station on Monday before he was arraigned in court.

He appeared before Nyeri Senior Resident Magistrate Mathias Okuche where he denied that he assaulted Wachira causing bodily harm, tore his shirt and damaged a vehicle.

Kariuki was released on Sh50,000 cash bail or a Sh100,000 bond after denying four counts facing him.

The Deputy speaker’s lawyer, Wahome Gikonyo, asked to be supplied with statements pending the mention of the matter on March 26 next year.

