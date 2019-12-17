Everybody’s favorite comedy couple Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinye are celebrating another milestone in the marriage.

The lovebirds on Monday, December 16 marked three years since they exchanged vows at a colourful wedding ceremony at the PCEA Evergreen in Runda, Nairobi.

And they each took to their respective social media pages, employing humor to celebrate each other. Njugush joked that if given another chance to marry, he would choose the chicken he ate on their wedding day.

“Happy [email protected] given another chance to marry I would still choose that chicken tulikula pale high table 😂😂”

Njugush said Wakavinye, his college sweetheart at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, is ride or die.

“Oya mtuangu wewe ni mtrue bana tuzidi hivo hivo. Been good ride. Tujipatie miaka zingine kama 97 alafu kila mtu ajipe shugli kazi sio moja Mtuangu.

!!! Tuzidi!!!!”

The funnyman added: “Seriously though. I still remember this day vividly. It’s the only day I managed a perfect hairline.😂 Thanks for always holding me down. God bless you and your family.”

On her part, Wakavinye jokingly asked Njugush if he has a surprise planned for her.

“Happy 3rd Anniversary mtuangu. @blessednjugush. On the real though, God has been faithful siamini ni miaka tatu aki🤦🏽‍♀️. So leo boy child akona surprise ama nijisort😂😂??” she posed.

Boy child responded: “Aki sikuskii poa wacha nisimame mahali kuna Network 🤭🤭🤭”

Congratulations are in order!