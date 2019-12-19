With the December festivities set to take full effect this weekend, Kaka Empire-signed femcee Femi One has delivered a sizzling party anthem dubbed ‘D-Day’.

Brilliantly produced by Ricco Beats, the melodious tune for ‘D-Day’ was mastered by the highly acclaimed Musyoka at the Kaka Empire Studios.

Femi One does not disappoint either as she delivers solid and lyrically-rich bars in a laid back and feel-good flow that’s just too impressive.

The visuals by director Trey Juelz are equally stunning, with Femi One and her ‘bosslady’ models bossing it up.

I dare say, ‘D-Day’ is arguably Femi One’s best piece of work to date. If there is a song to sign out the year with, then D-Day is it.

Check it out below. Rating 10/10.