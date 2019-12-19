On Wednesday, Kenyans were treated to another episode of the captivating Kenyan soap opera surrounding the highly coveted damsel Jacque Maribe.

The former Citizen TV journalist turned a year older yesterday, December 18. As expected, Dennis Itumbi, the nice guy who always finishes last in the soap opera, was quick off the mark in gushing over Maribe.

He penned a deep birthday poem on his socials dedicated to Maribe, idolising her as a fire of beauty and sexy.

Nearly four hours later(emphasis on four hours), Maribe finally responded to Itumbi. She wrote: “Thank you so much @dennisitumbi you are the best friend a girl could ask for. We get to do another year…fire!!! Nakupenda sana.”

While this was going on, Kenyans on social media were once again having a ball at the expense of Itumbi. Some were quick to remind him that his perceived love rival, Eric Omondi, was warming his bed using his “fire” during a family vacation in October.

This time around, however, Itumbi stood up to his trolls and owned his friendzone status unapologetically.

The poem