Parents of the deceased Moi University student Japheth Mwaniki Mungai have dismissed claims that their son took his own life.

Speaking at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary on Monday, December 16, Mungai’s parents alleged foul play in their son’s death claiming he was murdered.

The body of the second-year student was found dangling from a ceiling on Saturday in one of the classrooms at the Moi University Main Campus in Eldoret. According to reports, his hands were tied up.

Kesses Sub-county Police Commander Harun Muriasi said police believe he died by suicide.

“We do not have much information. We are treating it as a suicide,” Mr Muriasi said.

Mungai’s father, Charles Kinyanjui, said his son was at home in Nyahururu for the long holiday and had told him of his intention to travel to Moi University to collect his belongings.

The parents were opposed to the idea but nevertheless, the 23-year-old micro-biology student left home on Tuesday morning without informing them.

Monica Mungai, the mother to the deceased, said Mungai’s phone went off the day he traveled and efforts to reach him were futile until Saturday morning when a friend called his elder brother after news of his death went viral on social media.

“We were contemplating to report to police after we failed to reach him for three consecutive days on phone before his friend called my first-born son with the sad news on Saturday morning. Basically, as a family, we got the news from friends who had seen it on social media. The institution we chose for our son is yet to make any official communication despite having our contact information,” she said.

The family was still waiting for post-mortem results on Monday but maintained the suicide narrative was staged by their son’s killers.

“No parent would stand seeing photos of his child’s body hanging lifeless on a rope. This is pure foul play and we want the police to bring to book those who killed my son. He did not deserve to die like that in his own school,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Uasin Gishu County Police commander Johnstone Ipara said police launched an investigation into the Saturday night incident and were on the trail of Mungai’s friends who were last seen with him and have since gone missing.