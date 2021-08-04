Saumu Mbuvi has apparently moved on from her ex-fiancé, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, and left him in the distant past.

The eldest daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko made the revelation on social media, indicating that she is oblivious to the controversial politician and father of her second-born child.

Saumu Sonko was responding to a question from a fan who asked if Anwar Loitiptip was supporting their child financially.

“Sorry, who is Anwar?” she responded.

Another fan asked whether Saumu is currently seeing someone, to which she said she is taking a break from dating to focus on herself.

“I’m dating myself. I take myself out to eat, I buy myself clothes. I love me,” she wrote.

Ms Mbuvi also responded to a fan who wanted to ask her out, saying: “Sorry, a girl busy working on her future.”

Saumu also had to contend with an obscene fan who asked how much he would have to pay to sleep with her.

The mother of two retorted: “Boy how much can I pay you to first get yourself some boxers to change in.”

Saumu has been keeping a low profile on social media after clearing her Instagram page. She is currently in Dubai.