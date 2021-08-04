Vanessa Mdee could not keep calm after her fiancé Rotimi gifted her a brand new Range Rover 2021 SUV.

The Tanzanian songbird who is now based in Atlanta took to social media Monday to show off the keys to the black SUV.

She shared a short clip dangling the key from her fingers and wrote: “CAPITAL G-O-D. When he hands you the keys to your brand new 2021 Range 🙌”

On his part, the American-Nigerian actor and singer Rotimi said the swanky Range was the first brand new car he ever bought.

He expressed his gratitude to Vanessa and his team and acknowledged the efforts they put in place to ensure he is successful.

“This is my first car. So, it’s a blessing right now. This is the product of starving distractions; this is the product of doing things the right way. It is a product of making quality products, music, being a good human, God, spirituality. It’s a product of doing what you say you’re going to do. I’m very proud of me and my team and fiancée we did it. So if anybody needed some Monday motivation, you have it,” he said.

Rotimi also shared a video and picture of the car on his socials and wrote: “Abundance🌟 #MondayMotivation.”

