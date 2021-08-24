Citizen TV News Anchor Trevor Ombija spoke about his dating life, disclosing that he was dumped by a fiancée.

The journalist said he was in the relationship for a decade and had even settled the bride price back in 2015. However, the love of his life at the time ended their relationship, leaving him heartbroken.

“I was badly heartbroken. I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person. Don’t go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it,” he said.