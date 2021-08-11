National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Monday visited the family of two brothers who were found dead after they were arrested by police for allegedly violating curfew rules in Embu County.

In addition to consoling the bereaved family, Muturi called for justice for the deceased Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19.

The speaker implored the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up their investigations so that those responsible for the deaths are prosecuted.

Muturi assured the bereaved family that he will do everything possible to get justice for them.

The Speaker also raised questions about the burning of a police car by a protesting mob.

“There are many question marks on this issue, for instance, the vehicle which was used by the police to transport the brothers. It was the same one the law enforcers brought to the scene to be torched by the public.

“They watched as the vehicle was being set ablaze and didn’t fire even a single shot to disperse the public. The vehicle had a lot of evidence…The implications is that they brought it there to destroy evidence, so any possible evidence linked to it disappeared. The officers made sure the evidence was destroyed,” Muturi intimated.

He also called on those who witnessed the arrest of the brothers prior to their death to record statements with investigating officers without fear.