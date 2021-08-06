Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday stood at 17.3 percent after 1,571 more people tested positive for the virus out of a sample size of 9,065.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total confirmed positive cases rose to 208,262 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,166,046.

The Ministry reported 32 new fatalities, with three of them being in the previous 24 hours while 29 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates on June, July, and August.

This pushed the cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 4, 057.

Another 4,497 patients recovered from the disease including 4,335 from the home-based care program and 162 from various health facilities.

As of Thursday, total recoveries stood at 195, 685.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,618 patients are currently admitted in health care facilities while 4,187 are under the HBC program.

MoH also said a total of 1,750,260 had so far been administered across the country comprising of 1,075,808 first doses and 674,452 second doses.