A man who was arrested for selling marijuana pleaded with the court to pardon a friend who was nabbed alongside him at his house in Ngara, Nairobi.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at the Kibera law courts, Joseph Kagiri Njoroge said he had housed his friend Eric Wamae Maina who knew nothing about the cannabis in the house.

The court heard that officers from Parklands police station were tipped that a resident was selling marijuana in Ngara area. They arrested Njoroge and found him with rolls of weed stashed in his socks.

They then proceeded to his house where they found Maina and recovered marijuana worth nearly Sh2000. Police also recovered nylon papers used to package the bhang.

In court, Njoroge pleaded guilty to charges of possession of bhang in contravention to the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

Maina on the other hand denied knowledge of the drugs in the house saying he had just arrived in Nairobi and was living with his friend.

The duo was fined Sh2,000 with an alternative of a six months’ jail term.