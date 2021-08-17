Detectives in Thika have opened a probe into the mysterious death of a man who reportedly collapsed outside his car moments after having sex with his lover.

According to a police report, John Gacheru, 46, died after he stepped out of his Subaru vehicle on Sunday night. His lover, 25-year-old Apofia Oyego, informed the compound’s watchman who then informed the police.

“It was reported by PC Anne Kemunto that today at about 0000 hours, she was informed by the security guard that one male adult had died outside his car,” says the report filed at the Thika Police station at around midnight.

“He reported that he passed away outside his motor vehicle of registration number KCJ 530C make Subaru which is green in colour at their gate while having sex with his lover.”

OCS Thika Police station and the DCI team rushed to the scene where they found the deceased lying beside his car.

Oyego, who claimed to have been dating Gacheru for two years, was seated beside his body. She was arrested for questioning as investigations began.

Detectives recovered some Ksh.850, an I-phone 6 mobile phone, car key, and handkerchief.

“It was also noted that the deceased’s private parts were swollen,” the report added.

The body of the deceased was moved to the General Kago Funeral Home pending an autopsy.