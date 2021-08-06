The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a list of health facilities offering Covid-19 vaccines in Nairobi county.

In a notice shared on its twitter handle on Thursday, August 5, MOH emphasized that the vaccination is free of charge at all the health facilities.

In Langata, vaccination facilities include Nairobi South Hospital, Nairobi West Hospital, and St Mary’s Mission Hospital.

Langata Hospital, Karen Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, Kibera Do Health Centre and Mbagathi Hospital were also listed as vaccination facilities in Langata sub-county.

The COVID-19 vaccines can also be accessed at the following facilities in Westlands: Westlands Health Center, MP Shah hospital, Aga Khan hospital, Avenue Nursing Home, Gertrude’s Hospital, and Mediheal.

In Starehe Sub-county, Ngara Health Centre, Guru Nanak Hospital, Remand Health Centre, Mater Hospital and Mathare Teaching and Referral Hospital were listed as the Covid-19 vaccination facilities.

Ruai Family Hospital and St Francis Hospital were listed as the facilities offering vaccination in Kasarani sub-county.

Below is the full list of vaccination facilities listed by MOH.