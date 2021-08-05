Police in Embu have distanced themselves from the death of two brothers they had arrested for violating COVID-19 measures.

The two brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga, 22, and Emmanuel Mutara Ndwiga, 19, were found dead at the Embu Level Five hospital mortuary on Wednesday, three days after they were arrested for being out during curfew hours.

When the brothers failed to return home on Sunday night, their family started a search that led them to Manyatta Police Station in Kianjokoma on Monday.

At the station, police officers said that they did not have the names of the brothers on the Occurrence Book.

They then decided to check the mortuary following a tip-off.

“It was not until today that we found that their bodies were in the Embu Mortuary. We are demanding to know who booked their names at the facility,” said the boys’ uncle Andrew Gichohi.

The family claimed officers killed their children and secretly took their bodies to the morgue to cover up evidence.