Blogger Edgar Obare was surprised after learning from social media that a warrant of arrest has been issued against him for skipping court hearings.

A court sitting in Kiambu issued the directive on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the gossipmonger failed to show up in Court (Virtual) on August 4th, 2021.

Kiambu Resident Magistrate Rita Orora heard that Obare skipped court twice in the case against YouTuber Natalie Tewa.

State Counsel Stella Oyagi asked the court to issue the arrest warrant against Edgar Obare adding that Tewa was among those in court ready to give their testimonies.

Soon after the news of the arrest warrant surfaced online, Edgar Obare claimed that neither his lawyer nor him was aware of the court directive.

“Also seeing it now…even my lawyer doesn’t know about it.” He said.

Obare is out on cash bail of a Sh100, 000 after denying that he used his social media accounts to share Natalie Tewa’s personal data without her consent.