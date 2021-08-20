Media personality-turned politician Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG is the newest celebrity dad in town after his partner Fionah James delivered their first child.

In a long post on social media yesterday, the actress and TV host said she was still in disbelief that she is now a mother.

“2021 so far has been an amazing year for me. I am still in disbelief am a mum now wow. First, I wanna thank God. HE blessed me with the most amazing gift ever. HE made my entire journey smooth yaani. My pregnancy was full of love, joy, happiness, peace, good health and positive vibes. Funny thing I miss being pregnant. How I’d easily get away with anything 😂 🙈Carrying a whole human being inside me, feeling every kick and every movement. Miss seeing my stomach move from side to side. I loved hospital visits the ones that involved getting an ultrasound coz I got to see my baby move, kick and also got to hear my baby’s heartbeat. It’s so weird how you fall in love with someone you’ve never met and they become your entire world,” she wrote.

Fiona added that while she misses being pregnant, having her baby in her arms was the best feeling ever.

“Despite the fact that I miss being pregnant, what I have right now is way much more… Finally you get to meet this person that you fell in love with. That love doubles up. I love every moment right now. You get to hold, kiss and smell them… am addicted to my little one already. I never thought I’d love someone this much. It’s a different kinda love. May God guide me as I begin this motherhood journey. May HE protect and keep my baby safe, strong and healthy.”

She also penned a message to DNG, who is eyeing an MCA seat(Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward) in next year’s general election.

“To @dngkenya thanks babe for being my side throughout our entire journey. Thanks for being patient during my emotional days. Thanks for always satisfying all my cravings sanasana Red Devil na mutura za Coco Jambo specifically hehe.

Fiona went on: “Thanks for being amazing babe. We are now a family of 3. I’m glad am doing this with you. We love you so much. As we start this new journey of parenthood together, may God be with us. May HE guide us and give us wisdom and knowledge to raise our little one. Am so happy as I watch you transition from being my hubby to now a dad. Love it when the two of you sleep together and when you change those dirty diapers. Sasa nataka vacation ingine soon with our new member of our fam😂”