Two police officers based at Kapsambu Post in Bungoma County came to blows after one of them found his colleague urinating at his doorstep.

It took the intervention of a neighbour and the area chief to separate the pair in a fierce fight that attracted a huge crowd. A police report indicates that the wife of one of the officers was also caught up in the scuffle.

“It was reported by the officer Paul Gitangita that he had been assaulted by Daniel Sembe and his wife Rose Sembe using a stone occasioning a deep cut wound on his forehead,” read the OB report in part.

Officer Daniel Sembe on the other hand alleged that he was assaulted by Gitangita, who is his senior, causing him a deep cut wound on his left lower leg.

Police boss Abdoo Kiptoo visited the scene and established that the two officers exchanged blows after Gitangita claimed that Sembe had a habit of urinating at his door.

Kiptoo said necessary action had already been taken pending disciplinary action against the two.