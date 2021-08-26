Barely a week after partnering with rapper Khaligraph Jones to support talented rappers in the grassroots, Odibets has now teamed up with Bahati for a new campaign.

Dubbed “Pata Bahati ya biz na Odibets”, the promo seeks to support small-scale businesses. It is a partnership between the local betting company and the musician’s Bahati Tena Foundation.

The one-of-a-kind promo is set to see several lucky betting fanatics win Sh 50,000 weekly to boost their business.

Customers are required to place at least one jackpot bet on any Odibets Mega jackpot round using a stake of Sh95. They will then automatically enter into the draw to win.

All Mega jackpot bets shall also be considered as entries in the promotion. Winners will receive their boost credited to their OdiBets accounts. This can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

“Bahati’s foundation represents the ghetto people. I have decided to partner with Odibets on this promo to give back to my loyal fans who have been with me through thick and thin, boosting their businesses and helping them earn a living for themselves will see them through the rest of the year as the promo runs,” Bahati said during the launch of the promo at Sankara Hotel.

The Promo runs from August 23th 2021 to 1st of July 2022.