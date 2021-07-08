After years of criticism, Kenyan architects are finally coming up with modern designs. For the longest time, you could not get anything in Nairobi with a contemporary look. It was all the old designs geared towards an older clientele.

As millennials start getting wealthy and buying homes for themselves, we are now seeing houses popping up that would tickle their interest.

I’m talking floor to ceiling glass windows without grills, flat roofs, open kitchens etc.

One of these interesting developments in the city is Deerpark Karen. It is a small gated community in the exclusive Miotoni area.

The entire development is 10 units sitting on 5 acres of land, which translates to about half an acre for every house.

Each villa has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, a swimming pool, 2 kitchens and a club house.

For the opportunity to live in such a nice house in such a wealthy neighbourhood, you will need to part with Ksh120 million.

Here are some photos of the property.





Nigerian YouTuber Steven Ndukwu was recently granted a tour of the property. Watch his video below.