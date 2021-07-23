Vera Sidika says she hasn’t had a taste of alcohol in more than a year.

Speaking on Instastories, the mom-to-be said she stopped drinking even before she got pregnant. Noting that she wasn’t much of a drinker, Vera Sidika said it was easier to quit after she met her now hubby Brown Mauzo.

“The last time I had alcohol was in March 2020. Yup. I wasn’t much of a drinker, though. I’m a social drinker, only when clubbing. So since corona last year I hadn’t clubbed. Therefore, no alcohol,” she said.

According to Vera, Mauzo was Godsent given that he is a lifelong teetotaler.

“Then came my hubby in August, God sent me a man that’s never tasted alcohol his entire life. Which made it even easier to forget. It’s been one and a half years now. Wow. I stopped drinking way back before I even got pregnant.”

Vera is set to host ‘Sunday Brunch’ this Sunday 25th July 2021 at Santorini Lounge in Kikuyu Town.