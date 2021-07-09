The head of Karen Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo had a blood clot in her left leg that caused a heart attack, a postmortem has revealed.

Government chief pathologist Dr Johansen Oduo conducted the autopsy at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home in the presence of the deceased’s family and DCI detectives investigating the case.

Dr Oduor released the results on Thursday revealing that Anne Waiganjo succumbed to deep vein thrombosis.

“She had deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which led to pulmonary embolism; a clot in the pulmonary artery,” Oduor said.

Waiganjo will be laid to rest on Friday, July 9 at her home in Karatina, Nyeri.

The officer was the younger sister of the infamous Joshua Waiganjo, who was arrested and later acquitted for impersonating an assistant commissioner of police for five years.

Anne Waiganjo collapsed on Saturday at Baita Restaurant in Upper Hill, where she had attended a farewell party for outgoing Makadara DCI officer Henry Kiambati.

Her colleagues said she had complained of chest pains shortly before she collapsed.