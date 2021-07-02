Experienced media personality Terryanne Chebet has added another feather in her cap after landing a new job with a beauty company.

The former Citizen TV business news reporter has joined the Board of Directors of African Hair Ltd. Terryanne announced the good news on her socials Thursday, July 1, saying she was excited to be joining the online cosmetics store.

“Good morning! I’m excited to join the Board of Directors of African Hair Ltd, I’m looking forward to serving this tech-driven company that’s going places! I’ve found such great energy here and I’m grateful to the team for this appointment, I look forward to serving with purpose and passion.🙏🏽” wrote Terryanne.

African Hair Limited, trading as BeautyClick, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ClickBeauty International based in Denmark.

Headquartered in Kenya, the e-commerce business opened its online store in 2016.

As a board member, Terryanne will help BeautyClick achieve its vision of expanding across Eastern Africa and later in Western Africa.

African Hair was equally excited to bring the founder of the Skin and Haircare line, Keyara Botanicals, on board.

“A Hearty welcome to @terryannechebet. She joins us as one of our board members at Africanhair Ltd. We are super excited and looking forward to see the positive impact she will have on Us and on You! To new beginnings!!” said BeautyClick.

The e-commerce business deals in beauty products such as makeup, wigs, weaves, and skincare products.